Ajax vs Twente Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th January 2023

Ajax are set to play Twente at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday in the Eredivisie.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Rogier Meijer's NEC Nijmegen in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from midfielder Davy Klaassen for Ajax was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Belgian forward Landry Dimata for NEC Nijmegen.

Twente, on the other hand, beat Dick Lukkien's Emmen 2-0 in the league. Goals from striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel and Czech midfielder Michal Sadilek sealed the deal for Ron Jans' Twente.

Ajax vs Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost seven and drawn seven.

Young striker Brian Brobbey has scored eight goals in the league for Ajax.

Serbian forward Dusan Tadic has provided 10 assists in the league for Ajax.

Winger Steven Bergwijn has provided 11 goal contributions in the league for Ajax.

Striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel has provided 10 goal contributions so far for Twente.

Ajax vs Twente Prediction

Ajax are currently 2nd in the league, three points behind league leaders Feyenoord. They have not won their last three league games, and each poor performance increases the pressure on manager Alfred Schreuder. Schreuder's comments have not helped his cause; while the team's style of football has not been received well.

January has seen the departure of Daley Blind from the club. Blind enjoyed two trophy-laden spells with Ajax, sandwiched by a few seasons with Manchester United. The 32-year old is renowned for his intelligence and versatility, and Ajax might wonder whether they made a mistake by letting him go, considering a club of Bayern Munich's stature decided to pick him up on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



The defender has signed a 6-month contract until June 2023. Official: FC Bayern have completed the signing of Daley Blind on free transferThe defender has signed a 6-month contract until June 2023. Official: FC Bayern have completed the signing of Daley Blind on free transfer 🚨🔴 #FCBayernThe defender has signed a 6-month contract until June 2023. https://t.co/l6381ViW8s

Ajax have signed Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, and the World Cup winner is expected to immediately become the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝🏻



Contract until 2026 with option for further year. €8m fee plus €2m add ons. Official, confirmed. Geronimo Rulli has joined Ajax on a permanent deal from Villarreal.🤝🏻 #transfers Contract until 2026 with option for further year. €8m fee plus €2m add ons. Official, confirmed. Geronimo Rulli has joined Ajax on a permanent deal from Villarreal. ⚪️🔴🤝🏻 #transfersContract until 2026 with option for further year. €8m fee plus €2m add ons. https://t.co/FYBpe0WAu8

Former Norwich City striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel plays for Twente, and the 33-year old has enjoyed a good stint at the club so far. They also have former Ajax winger Vaclav Cerny in their ranks; the 25-year old has scored four goals in 10 starts in the league.

Ajax will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Twente

Ajax vs Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Ajax

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Ajax to keep a clean sheet- Yes

