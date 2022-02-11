Ajax vs Twente prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Ajax are set to play Twente at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Sunday for their next Eredivisie game.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Thomas Letsch's Vitesse in the quarter-final of the KNVB Cup. Braces from young Brazilian winger Antony and Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller and a goal from star Serbian forward Dusan Tadic sealed the deal for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

Twente, on the other hand, beat ten-man Vitesse 3-0 in the Eredivisie. A goal from midfielder Jesse Bosch and a brace from former Sporting CP and Norwich City striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel ensured victory for Ron Jans' Twente. Vitesse had Danish centre-back Jacob Rasmussen sent off.

Ajax vs Twente Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost nine and drawn eight.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from striker Sebastien Haller for Ajax was cancelled out by a goal from centre-back Robin Propper for Twente.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

Twente form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-D-W

Ajax vs Twente Team News

Ajax

Ajax will be without veteran goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg and Suriname international Sean Klaiber, while there are doubts over the availability of young striker Brian Brobbey and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sean Klaiber, Maarten Stekelenburg

Doubtful: Brian Brobbey, Ryan Gravenberch

Suspended: None

Twente

Meanwhile, Twente manager Ron Jans will be unable to call upon the services of Congolese winger Jody Lukoki, centre-back Kik Pierie and experienced midfielder Wout Brama. There are doubts over the availability of Costa Rica international Manfred Ugalde and right-back Luca Everink.

Injured: Jody Lukoki, Kik Pierie, Wout Brama

Doubtful: Luca Everink, Manfred Ugalde

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Twente Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer, Devyne Rensch, Lisandro Martinez, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Davy Klaassen, Mohammed Kudus, Steven Berghuis, Mohamed Daramy, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

OptaJohan @OptaJohan 5 – Dusan Tadic assisted five Sébastien Haller goals this Eredivisie season, no other player has assisted this many goals for a specific team-mate this campaign. Connection. 5 – Dusan Tadic assisted five Sébastien Haller goals this Eredivisie season, no other player has assisted this many goals for a specific team-mate this campaign. Connection. https://t.co/tGHoElbSop

Twente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall, Giovanni Troupee, Mees Hilgers, Robin Propper, Gijs Smal, Ramiz Zerrouki, Michel Vlap, Daan Rots, Jesse Bosch, Dimitris Limnios, Ricky van Wolfswinkel

Ajax vs Twente Prediction

Ajax are currently top of the league table, five points ahead of 2nd-placed PSV Eindhoven. They have been an extremely dominant unit this season, and it is no surprise to see manager Erik ten Hag being linked with clubs like Manchester United.

Twente, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. Experienced striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel has registered 11 league goals for them this season.

Ajax will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Twente

Edited by Abhinav Anand