Ajax vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2022

Ajax and Vitesse will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 12 fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 defeat against rivals PSV Eindhoven at the same venue on Sunday. Goals from either half by Luuk de Jong and Erick Gutierrez inspired the visitors to the win, while Lorenzo Lucca scored a consolation goal with his first touch of the game.

The defeat saw PSV usurp their hosts into the top spot in the table. Ajax occupy second position with 28 points, two points behind the league leaders.

Vitesse suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat against Sparta Rotterdam on home turf. All four goals for the visitors came in the second half, with Tobias Lauritsen scoring a brace in the rout.

The defeat left the Arnhem outfit just above the dropzone with 11 points to their name. They are just one point above the relegation zone.

Ajax vs Vitesse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have 55 wins from their previous 88 matches against Vitesse. Wednesday's visitors have 19 wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in May and both sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on the final day of last season.

Ajax have just one of their last five home games in all competitions.

Each of Ajax's last eight matches produced three or more goals. Seven games in this sequence saw both teams find the back of the net, while six games produced four or more goals.

Vitesse have won just two of their last eight games in all competitions.

Ajax have won each of the last five head-to-head games that they have hosted.

Ajax vs Vitesse Prediction

Ajax have not had the best of results in recent weeks, leading to increased pressure on manager Alfred Schreuder. The defending champions will be eager to get back to winning ways and avoid falling further behind PSV.

Vitesse sit just above the relegation zone and a defeat here could see them drop to the bottom three, depending on results elsewhere.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Ajax to claim a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Ajax 4-1 Vitesse

Ajax vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Ten of Ajax's last 11 matches in all competitions saw both sides find the back of the net).

Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals (Six of Ajax's last eight games in all competitions produced four or more goals).

Tip 4 - Ajax to win both halves.

