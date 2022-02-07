Ajax vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Dutch KNVB Cup 2021-22

The quarterfinals of the Dutch KNVB Cup kick-off this week and will see Ajax host Vitesse at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Wednesday night.

Ajax have begun their cup run in impeccable fashion. They beat amateur side BVV Barendrecht 4-0 in their opening game and could easily have doubled that tally. They then beat Excelsior Maaslius 9-0 in their second game, with striker Danilo scoring four goals on the day.

The Dutch powerhouse are the defending champions of the cup competition and will be hoping to attain similar heights this season.

Vitesse picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Sparta Rotterdam in their first cup game this season, with Nikolai Baden Frederiksen scoring both goals for the visitors. They then beat Derde Divisie side DVS'33 Ermelo 2-0 in the next round.

Vitesse will be looking to take revenge on Ajax this week as they lost 2-1 to the Amsterdam outfit in the final of the cup competition last season.

Ajax vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

There have been 48 meetings between Ajax and Vitesse. The hosts have won 31 of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been just three draws between the two sides.

They last faced off in an Eredivisie clash earlier in the season, with Ajax winning 5-0.

Ajax Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Vitesse Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Ajax vs Vitesse Team News

Ajax

Brian Brobbey, Maarten Stekelenburg and Sean Klaiber are all injured. Andre Onana has only just completed his spell with the Cameroon national team at the Africa Cup of Nations and may not be available as soon as Tuesday.

Injured: Brian Brobbey, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber

Doubtful: Andre Onana

Suspended: None

Vitesse

Lois Openda and Jacob Rasmussen are both suspended and will miss the cup clash this week. The duo are the only absentees from the visitors' camp.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lois Openda, Jacob Rasmussen

Ajax vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Remko Pasveer; Nicolas Tagliafico, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Noussair Mazraoui; Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klaassen, Mohamed Kudus; Antony, Dusan Tadic, Danilo

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jeroen Houwen; Danilho Doekhi, Alois Oroz, Riechedly Bazoer; Maximilian Wittek, Sondre Tronstad, Matus Bero, Eli Dasa; Yann Gboho, Daan Huisman; Adrian Grbic

Ajax vs Vitesse Prediction

Ajax are currently on a seven-game winning streak across all competitions and have scored 28 goals in that period while conceding just once.

Vitesse, on the other hand, are on a run of back-to-back defeats which has seen them concede six goals. They have failed to beat their midweek hosts in their last eight meetings and could therefore see defeat on Wednesday.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Vitesse

