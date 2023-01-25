Ajax vs Volendam Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26th 2023

Reigning champions Ajax will welcome FC Volendam to the Amsterdam Arena in the Eredivisie on Thursday.

The hosts are winless in their last six league outings, playing out consecutive draws in their last five games in the competition. They held league leaders Feyenoord to a 1-1 draw last time around, with Davy Klaassen scoring the equalizer in the 71st minute after Igor Paixão put Feyenoord ahead in the first half.

This string of draws has seen Ajax drop to fifth place in the league table, trailing league leaders Feyenoord by five points.

Volendam saw their winning run halted at two games as they suffered a 2-0 away defeat against Excelsior last Friday. They are just three points clear of the last-placed Cambur after 17 league outings.

Ajax vs Volendam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 48 times across all competitions since their meeting in the KNVB Cup in 1956. As expected, Ajax have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals, having recorded 40 wins.

The visitors have nine wins to their name and the remaining nine games have ended in draws.

Ajax are undefeated in their last eight matches against FC Volendam in all competitions. At home, the record is even better and they are undefeated in their last 18 games, a record that dates back to 1977.

Ajax are winless at home in their last four games in all competitions, Volendam, on the other hand, have lost their last two away games, failing to score on both occasions.

Ajax have scored at least four goals in five of their last seven home games against Volendam in all competitions.

Ajax have the best attacking record in Eredivisie this season, scoring 46 goals. On the flip side, Volendam have the worst defensive record, conceding 42 goals.

Ajax vs Volendam Prediction

de Godenzonen have struggled in their recent league games but have a solid record against the visitors, so should be hopeful of a positive outcome in this match.

Volendam have failed to score in three of their last five league outings and are second favorites in the game. As Ajax have suffered just one defeat against Volendam since 1994, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 Volendam

Ajax vs Volendam Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Ajax to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

