Ajax vs Waalwijk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023

Reigning champions Ajax will entertain Waalwijk at the Johan Cruyff Arena in the Eredivisie on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts recorded an impressive 5-0 win at Cambur last Sunday. Dusan Tadic opened their scoring in the 16th minute before Steven Berghuis and Brian Brobbey bagged braces. Ajax continued their winning run in the KNVB Cup on Thursday, overcoming Twente 1-0 in the Round of 16.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run in the league to four games with a goalless draw against Excelsior on Saturday. They are ninth in the league table with 26 points, trailing fourth-placed Ajax by 14 points after 20 games.

Ajax vs Waalwijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 55 times across competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1988. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings, leading 43-10.

Ajax have scored at least thrice in 15 of their last 17 home games against Waalwijk across competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 33 games against Waalwijk across competitions.

Ajax are on an eight-game winning run against the visitors and won 4-1 in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Ajax are winless in their last four home games in the Eredivisie, drawing the last three.

Waalwijk are winless on their travels since October and have failed to score in their last two games.

Ajax vs Waalwijk Prediction

Ajax have a stellar record against the visitors and have won their last three games across competitions, scoring ten goals while conceding just once.

The visitors, meanwhile, have failed to score in their last two away games but have found the back of the net in their last two meetings against Ajax. Nevertheless, considering Ajax's dominance against Waalwijk, expect the hosts to win comfortably.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 Waalwijk

Ajax vs Waalwijk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Dusan Tadic to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

