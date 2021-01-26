Ajax vs Willem II prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Ajax are set to play host to Willem II on Thursday at the Johan Cruyff Arena in their next Eredivisie fixture.

Ajax come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Sjors Ultee's Fortuna Sittard on Sunday at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

An own goal from German striker Sebastian Polter and a second-half goal from new signing, striker Sebastien Haller ensured victory for Erik ten Hag's Ajax.

Belgian right-back Mickael Tirpan scored the consolation goal for Fortuna Sittard, who had Polter sent off in the second-half.

Willem II, on the other hand, lost 3-1 to John Stegeman's PEC Zwolle on Saturday at the Koning Willem II Stadion.

A hat-trick from Iran international Reza Ghoochannejhad sealed the deal for PEC Zwolle. Ghanaian forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored the consolation goal for Willem II, but was sent off in the first half.

Ajax vs Willem II Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Young Brazilian winger Antony put Ajax ahead early in the first half, but former Bayern Munich attacker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt managed to equalize for Willem II in the second half.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-D-D

Willem II form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-L-L-D

Ajax vs Willem II Team News

Ajax

Ajax will be without young Burkina Faso international Lassina Traore and right-back Sean Klaiber, who are both nursing injuries. Meanwhile, there are doubts over the availability of young Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sean Klaiber, Lassina Traore

Doubtful: Mohammed Kudus

Suspended: None

Willem II

Meanwhile, Willem II will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Miquel Nelom and former Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter, who are both injured.

There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Dries Saddiki.

Injured: Miquel Nelom, Robbin Ruiter

Doubtful: Dries Saddiki

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Willem II Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Davy Klaassen, Lisandro Martinez, Ryan Gravenberch, Antony, Sebastien Haller, Dusan Tadic

Important 3 points today.

Now full focus on Thursday. 💭💪🏾🚀 @AFCAjax pic.twitter.com/0jjPhcFMej — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) January 24, 2021

Willem II Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jorn Brondeel, Leeroy Owusu, Sebastian Holmen, Jordens Peters, Freek Heerkens, Mats Kohlert, Lindon Selahi, Pol Llonch, Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye, Vangelis Pavlidis, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt

Ajax vs Willem II Prediction

Ajax are favourites to win the Eredivisie, and sit at the top of the league table. Striker Sebastien Haller has made immediate impact since his move from West Ham United, while youngsters Antony and Ryan Gravenberch have impressed.

Willem II, on the other hand, are struggling. They are 17th in the league table, and have lost three of their last five games. Belgian attacker Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye has done well, alongside Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

Ajax should have enough to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Willem II

