Ajax vs Willem II prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie is set to continue this week and will see Ajax host Willem II Tilburg at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday night.

Ajax picked up a comfortable 1-0 away win over Sparta Rotterdam in their last game. A first-half strike from Dusan Tadic secured the points and extended Ajax's unbeaten run to nine games across all competitions.

Ajax sit at the top of the Eredivisie table with 33 points from 14 games. They are two points above rivals PSV in second place and will look to extend that gap on Thursday.

Willem II were beaten 1-0 in their last game by the newly-promoted Go Ahead Eagles. The loss at the weekend marked the visitors' fourth straight league defeat and eighth game without a win.

Willem II sit 11th in the league table with 18 points. They are not yet in danger of relegation but will be looking to begin picking up wins as soon as possible.

Ajax vs Willem II Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 42 meetings between Ajax and Willem II. The hosts have a far superior record with 35 wins while the visitors have won just four of their meetings. The other three games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in the Eredivisie last season. Ajax won the game 3-1.

Ajax Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Willem II Tilburg Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Ajax vs Willem II Team News

Ajax

Danilo picked up an injury at the weekend and is expected to miss the game on Thursday. The striker joins Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber and Mohamed Kudus on the injured list.

Sebastian Haller and Antony are both doubts for the game after missing Ajax's last outing.

Injured: Danilo, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: Sebastian Haller, Antony

Suspended: None

Willem II Tilburg

Wesley Spieringhs, Robbin Ruiter and Freek Heerkens are all injured and will play no part in Thursday's game.

Injured: Wesley Spieringhs, Robbin Ruiter, Freek Heerkens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Willem II Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Remo Pasveer; Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Edson Alvarez, Ryan Gravenberch; Mohammed Daramy, Steven Berghuis, David Neres; Dusan Tadic

Willem II Predicted XI (4-3-3): Timon Wellenreuther (GK); Derrick Kohn, Ulrik Jenssen, Nikolaos Michelis, Leeroy Owusu; Pol Llonch, Dries Saddiki, Gorkem Saglam; Mats Kohlert, Kwasi Wriedt, Che Nunnely

Ajax vs Willem II Prediction

Ajax are unbeaten in their last nine games across all competitions and have won their last three on the bounce. They have lost one home league game all year and have the best attacking and defensive record in the league.

Willem II Tilburg have lost their last five games across all competitions, conceding 14 goals and scoring just twice. The home team should win comfortably on Thursday.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Willem II Tilburg

Edited by Peter P