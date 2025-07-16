Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025

The action resumes in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers as FK Aktobe play host to Legia Warszawa at the Ortalıq Stadion in the second leg of the first qualifying round on Thursday. Edward Iordănescu’s side picked up a 1-0 victory in last week’s first leg to make it three consecutive wins against the hosts and will look to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Aktobe’s dream of securing Europa League football suffered an early blow as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Legia Warszawa last Thursday.

Before that, Vyacheslav Levchuk’s men snapped their four-game winless run on June 29 courtesy of a 3-0 victory over FC Turan, one week before edging out Atyrau 3-0 on home turf.

Aktobe will be backing themselves to turn the tie on its head on Thursday as they return home, where they have won eight of their last 10 games since September 2024.

Meanwhile, Legia Warszawa secured their first piece of silverware this season as they beat Lech Poznań 2-1 on Sunday to lift the Polish Super Cup.

Iordănescu’s side have won four games on the bounce in all competitions, including back-to-back victories over Jablonec and Górnik Leczna in their final two pre-season outings.

Legia finished fifth in the Polish top flight last season, but they clinched the Polish Cup title courtesy of a thrilling 4-3 victory over Pogoń Szczecin in May’s final to reach the Europa League qualifiers.

FK Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between FK Aktobe and Legia Warszawa, with the Polish outfit claiming three wins from their previous three encounters.

Aktobe have failed to win five of their most recent seven matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since mid-May.

Legia Warszawa have won all but one of their last eight competitive away games, with a 3-1 loss at Cracovia on May 18 being the exception.

Aktobe have won eight of their last 10 home matches since the start of September, only losing against Kairat Almaty and Astana in that time.

FK Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa Prediction

Aktobe were no match for Legia when the two sides squared off in last week’s reverse leg and they are in for another tough 90 minutes at home on Thursday.

Legia boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them to extend their winning streak against the hosts.

Prediction: FK Aktobe 0-1 Legia Warszawa

FK Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Legia to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Aktobe’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

