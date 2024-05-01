Al Abha vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2024 

Al Abha and Al Ittihad will battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 30 fixture on Friday.

The hosts are coming off a 4-0 away thrashing at the hands of Al Akhdoud last week. Solomon Kvirkvelia, Yaseen Al Zubaidi, Juan Pedroza and Abdulaziz Al Hatila all scored to help their side claim maximum points.

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat to Al Hilal in the semifinal of the Saudi Kings Cup. Michael gave Hilal the lead in the 25th minute before his side were reduced to 10 men following Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's 42nd-minute red card. Abderrazak Hamdallah drew the game level midway through the second half but Saud Abdulhamid scored the match-winner with nine minutes left.

Ittihad will turn their focus back to the league scene, where their last game came in a 3-1 defeat at home to Al Shabab.

The loss saw them drop to fifth spot in the table, having garnered 50 points from 29 games. Abha are 17th with 25 points to their name.

Al Abha vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ittihad have 11 wins from the last 14 head-to-head games while Abha were victorious three times.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2023 when Al Ittihad claimed a 4-2 home win.

The last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Seven of Abha's last eight games, including each of the last four, have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Al Ittihad have won the last six head-to-head games on the bounce.

Al Ittihad's last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and produced over 2.5 goals.

Al Abha vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Abha are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status and currently find themselves two points away from safety with five games to go.

Ittihad, for their part, are out of the AFC Champions League qualification spots, with two points separatng them from third-placed Al Ahli, having played a game more. This highlights the poor campaign they have had and Marcelo Gallardo will expect his players to bounce back from their midweek defeat.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Abha 1-3 Al Ittihad

Al Abha vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ittihad to score over 1.5 goals