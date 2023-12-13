Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15th 2023

Al Ahly will lock horns against Al Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in the second round of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup on Friday.

Al Ahly booked a direct spot in the second round as the 2022-23 CAF Champions League winners. They are making their ninth appearance at the Club World Cup and finished fourth last season.

Al Ittihad booked their place in the second round with a comfortable 3-0 win over Auckland City on Tuesday. Former Club World Cup winners Romarinho, N'Golo Kanté, and Karim Benzema made their experience count as they scored just 11 minutes apart in the first half.

Al Ahly are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, drawing three games in a row. In their previous outing, they were held to a goalless draw by Belouizdad in the CAF Champions League group stage on Friday.

Ittihad have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games. They have won four of their last five games as well, scoring at least two goals apiece in these wins.

Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just once thus far, with that meeting coming in the 2005 edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, in which Ittihad made their first and only appearance in the competition. Al Ittihad registered a 1-0 win in that meeting and went on to finish fourth that season.

Al Ahly have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games in all competitions and have failed to score twice in these games as well.

Al Ahly have a win and a loss in their two meetings against Saudi teams in the Club World Cup.

Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Nadi El Watanniyah have lost two games on the spin in the Club World Cup, conceding four goals apiece in these defeats. They have just three wins in their last 11 games across all competitions but have lost just once in that period. They are making their fourth consecutive appearance in the Club World Cup and will look to make the most of their experience here.

The Tigers have won five of their last seven games across all competitions, scoring 17 goals while conceding 10 times in these games. Interestingly, they play their home games at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, which should give them the upper hand in these meetings.

While both teams head into the match in good form, considering Ittihad's current form and advantage in terms of squad quality, we back them eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Ahly 1-2 Al Ittihad

Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score or assist any time - Yes