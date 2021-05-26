Al Ahly vs RS Berkane prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Super Cup 2020-21

Al Ahly and RS Berkane will trade tackles at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium Doha in Qatar on Friday, with the the prize of the CAF Super Cup on offer.

The CAF Super Cup is contested annually by the winners of the continent's two club competitions, the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

Al Ahly are eligible by virtue of winning their record-extending ninth CAF Champions League last year. The Red Devils saw off city rivals Zamalek in a keenly contested final.

RS Berkane dispatched Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC 1-0 in the final of the 2019-2020 CAF Confederations Cup played in Rabat. Issoufou Sellsavon Dayo scored the match-winning goal in the 15th minute.

Al Ahly won the treble last season and are on course for another clean sweep of trophies on offer this season. They will be seeking to win their seventh CAF Super Cup and first in seven years.

The Egyptian giants come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns. The draw saw Al Ahly book their spot in the semifinals of Africa's premier club competition.

RS Berkane have found the going tough this term and are currently in 10th spot in the Botola table, while their title defense on the continent ended in the group stage.

Al Ahly vs RS Berkane Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the sides on the continent and the allure of winning a major trophy will motivate the players to raise their game.

Al Ahly have been in indifferent form of late, with just four wins registered in their last nine games in all competitions. RS Berkane have fared worse, with just one win in their last six.

Al Ahly form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

RS Berkane form guide (Botola Pro): D-L-W-D-L

Al Ahly vs RS Berkane Team News

Al Ahly

Forward Marwan Mohsen has been sidelined with a knee injury, while the duo of Mohamed Mahmoud and Mostafa Shobier are in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

There is, however, good news for manager Pitso Mosimane. Defender Ali Maaloul is back to full fitness and available for selection against RS Berkane. The Tunisia international has not been in action since the game against Bayern Munich in February.

Meanwhile, Hamdi Fathy will undergo an MRI scan to determine his availability.

Injury: Marwan Mohsen

COVID-19: Mostafa Shobier, Mohamed Mahmoud

Doubtful: Hamdi Fahti

RS Berkane

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for coach Tarik Sektioui.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Al Ahly vs RS Berkane Predicted XI

Al Ahly Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Ibrahim Yasser, Rami Rabia, Bard Banoun, Mohamed Hany; Amr Al Sulaya, Aliou Dieng; Taher Mohamed, Mohamed Magdi, Hussein El Shahat; Mohamed Sherif

RS Berkane Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zouhair Laaroubi (GK); Ismail Mokadem, Omar Namsaoui, Issoufou Dayo, Mohamed Aziz; Mohammed Farahane, Hamza Regragui, Alain Traore, Zaid Krouch; Brahim El Bahraoui, Hamdi Laachri

Al Ahly vs RS Berkane Prediction

RS Berkane are relatively modest compared to Al Ahly, as evidenced by the one continental title they have to Ahly's 20 trophies on the continent.

📸 | من الدوحة 🇶🇦،

فريقنا يخوض مرانه الأول على ملعب جامعة قطر٢ تأهبا لملاقاة الأهلي المصري بالسوبر الافريقي



📸 @CNabilos #𝙍𝙎𝘽𝘦𝘳𝘬𝘢𝘯𝘦 ⚫️🟠⚪️ #𝘎𝘰𝙍𝙎𝘽𝘎𝘰 | #TotalCAFSC pic.twitter.com/ZQ4t8kHteX — RS Berkane (@RSBfootball) May 26, 2021

The Cairo giants might have floundered in recent weeks but they always bring their A-game whenever trophies are on offer.

We predict that the CAF Super Cup will be won by the CAF Champions League winners after two consecutive years of being won by the Confederations Cup holders.

Prediction: Al Ahly 2-0 RS Berkane