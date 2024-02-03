Al Faisaly vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

Al Faisaly and At Ittihad will trade tackles in the quarterfinal of the Saudi Arabian Kings Cup on Sunday.

Faisaly are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 home win over Ohod in the Division One last weekend. Arnold Garita scored the match-winner in the 54th minute.

Ittihad, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 5-2 defeat at home to Al Nassr in the Saudi Professional League. Abderrazak Hamdallah gave them the lead in the 14th minute but Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca scored for the visitors to give them a 2-1 lead into the break. Hamdallah equalized with his brace six minutes into the second half but Fabinho was dismissed for two bookable offenses soon after. Ronaldo's second and Sadio Mane's brace saw Al Nassr claim the win.

Al Ittihad will turn their focus to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 3-0 away win over Al Feiha. Faisaly also qualified with a 3-0 away win over Al Najma.

Al Faisaly vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ittihad have 14 wins from the last 28 head-to-head games. Faisaly have eight wins to their name while six games ended in draws.

Their last meeting came in January 2022 when Al Ittihad claimed a 1-0 home win.

That game ended a run of 14 consecutive head-to-head games to witness goals at both ends.

Fifteen of the last 18 head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Nine of Al Ittihad's last 10 games in all competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Al Faisaly vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Al Faisaly have won their last two games on the bounce and are seeking to win three successive games for the first time since kicking off the season with three victories.

Al Ittihad have struggled throughout the season and Marcelo Gallardo's appointment has not steadied the ship. The Jeddah outfit have won just one of their last five games across competitions, although their games have been richly entertaining with nine of their last 10 producing at least three goals.

We are backing the visitors to qualify for the next round with a comfortable win and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Faisaly 1-3 Al Ittihad

Al Faisaly vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ittihad to score in both halves

