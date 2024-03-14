Al Fateh vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Al Fateh and Al Ittihad will battle for three points in a Saudi Professional League matchday 24 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Al Khaleej at the same venue over the weekend. Khaled Nraey and Lisandro Lopez scored in either half for the visitors, while Marwane Saadane halved the deficit with eight minutes left in regulation time.

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Al Hilal in the second leg of their AFC Champions League quarterfinal tie. Yasir Al Sharrani and Malcom scored second-half goals to help their side advance to the semifinal with a 4-0 aggregate victory.

Marcelo Gallardo's side will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last league game came in a 2-1 home win over Al Akhdoud.

The victory left them in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 40 points from 23 games. Al Fateh are eighth with 31 points to their name.

Al Fateh vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 37th meeting between the two sides. Al Ittihad lead 16-9.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Al Ittihad claimed a 2-1 comeback home win.

Ten of the last 11 head-to-head games, including each of the last nine, have produced over 2.5 goals.

Six of Al Fateh's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Al Ittihad have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league games.

Al Fateh have won just one of their last 12 league games (six losses).

Al Fateh vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Al Fateh's poor form since the resumption of the league continued as their loss to Al Khaleej made it five games without victory.

Al Ittihad have somewhat stabilized in recent weeks after their disastrous start to the campaign. They have been eliminated from the continent and can now channel their focus on trying to break into the top three.

This fixture tends to be high-scoring, with each of the last five head-to-head games witnessing goals at both ends and producing over 2.5 goals. We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Al Fateh 1-3 Al Ittihad

Al Fateh vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ittihad to score over 1.5 goals