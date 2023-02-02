Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd February 2023

The Saudi Pro League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Al Fateh lock horns with Rudi Garcia Al Nassr outfit in an important clash at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium on Friday.

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Fateh are currently in sixth place in the Saudi Pro League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts eased past Al Wehda by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The away side crashed out of the Saudi Super Cup after a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have an impressive record against Al Fateh and have won 15 out of the 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Fateh's three victories.

Al Nassr have been the most prolific team in the Saudi Pro League this season and have scored a total of 28 goals in their 14 league games so far this season.

Al Nassr were on an unbeaten streak of 13 matches in all competitions before they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup last week.

Al Nassr are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in the Saudi Pro League, with their previous defeat in the competition coming at the hands of Al Taawoun by a 1-0 margin.

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on bouncing back after their defeat against Al Ittihad. Anderson Talisca has been in excellent form this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Al Fateh can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent in the recent past. Al Nassr are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Fateh 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Anderson Talisca to score - Yes

