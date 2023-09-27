Al Fayha vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2023

Al Fayha will square off against league leaders Al Ittihad at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

While Al Fayha usually play their home games at the Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, this match is organized in Riyadh.

The hosts recorded their first win in the league since their campaign opener last month, defeating Al Riyadh 3-1 last week. Former Rangers FC striker Fashion Sakala was on the scoresheet in that away win.

They continued their winning run in the King Cup on Tuesday, recording another away win over Al Riyadh thanks to Malek Al-Abdulmenem's first-half brace.

The visitors recorded their sixth win of the league campaign last week as goals from Romarinho and N'Golo Kanté helped them record a 2-1 comeback win over Al Fateh at home.

In their King Cup round of 32 tie against Al Kholood, they recorded a 7-6 win on penalties. Karim Benzema missed both games with a thigh injury and will also be sidelined for this match.

Al Fayha vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 13 times in all competitions, with 11 meetings taking place in the Saudi Pro League. All games have produced conclusive results, with the visitors having an 8-5 lead in wins.

Al Ittihad have won all four games between the two teams in 2023, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in their last four meetings against the hosts while keeping four clean sheets as well.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the competition, conceding six goals in seven games. The visitors have the best defensive record in the league, scoring just five goals in seven games.

Al Fayha vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Al Burtuqali have recorded two wins in a row, though both came away from home. They have failed to score in their last three home games in the Saudi Pro League and might struggle here. Interestingly, four of their five wins against the reigning champions have come at home.

The Tigers have a 100% record in away games in the Saudi Pro League this season, keeping four clean sheets in five games. They have won their last four meetings against the hosts and are strong favorites in this match.

Benzema will not make an appearance in this match due to an injury while Abderrazak Hamdallah has also not made an appearance in the last two games for them. With that in mind, they might struggle a bit in the final third.

Nonetheless, considering their defensive prowess and good record against the hosts, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Fayha 1-2 Al Ittihad

Al Fayha vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Fashion Sakala to score or assist any time - Yes