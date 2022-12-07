Al-Hilal Saudi vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8, 2022

Al-Hilal Saudi and Newcastle United will go head-to-head at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in a friendly on Thursday (December 8).

The Premier League side head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 11 games across competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Meanwhile, following a lengthy break, Al-Hilal Saudi will now begin preparations for their return to competitive football.

Ramon Diaz’s side were last in action on October 15, when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Al Tai to snap their three-match winless run. Al-Hilal are fourth in the Saudi Professional League, having claimed 17 points from eight rounds of games.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have also begun their preparations for a return to Premier League action after a stellar first half of the season. The Magpies sit third in the English top flight, one point above fourth-placed Tottenham, who have picked up 29 points after 15 games.

That has been owing to their impressive display at the defensive end of the pitch, where Eddie Howe’s side boast the league’s joint-best record, with 11 goals conceded. Newcastle are on a six-match winning streak, including a penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round on November 9.

Al-Hilal Saudi vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Al-Hilal and Newcastle, so both sides will look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Newcastle are on a six-game winning run and are unbeaten in their last 11 games, claiming eight wins and two draws since the start of September.

Al-Hilal have won just one of their last four games, losing once and claiming two draws since the start of October.

Newcastle have won three of their last four away games, with a goalless draw against Manchester United on October 16 being the exception.

Al-Hilal Saudi vs Newcastle United Prediction

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, Newcastle are favourites to come away with a win as they look to pick up where they left off before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break. While Al-Hilal could put up a fight, Newcastle should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Al-Hilal Saudi 1-3 Newcastle United

Al-Hilal Saudi vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle

Tip 2: First to score - Newcastle (Newcastle have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Al-Hilal’s last nine games.)

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes