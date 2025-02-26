Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2025

Al Hilal and Al Ahli battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 23 clash on Friday at the Kingdom Arena.

The hosts will look to build on the 5-1 thrashing they handed to Al Kholood at the same venue on Tuesday. Al Hilal were 4-0 up by half-time, thanks to Malcom's brace and strikes from Salem Al Dawsari and Marcos Leonardo. Al Dawsari completed his brace after the break, while Abdulrahman Al Safari scored a late consolation strike.

Al Ahli, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-1 home win over Al Qadisiya. Ivan Toney broke the deadlock from the spot in the 11th minute, Mohammed Sulaiman doubled the lead in the 37th minute, while former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez scored an own goal five minutes later. Julian Quinones pulled one back for Qadisiya three minutes into the second half, while Toney made it a brace from the spot in the 52nd minute.

The victory left the Royals in fifth spot in the standings, having garnered 44 points from 22 games, while Al Hilal are second with 51 points.

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal have 37 wins from their last 74 head-to-head games with Al Ahli, losing 22.

Their most recent clash in October saw Al Hilal claim a 2-1 comeback away win in the reverse fixture.

Their last seven head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Ahli have won eight of their last nine games across competitions, losing one.

Ten of Hilal's last 11 home games have produced at least three goals.

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Prediction

Al Ittihad's draw with Al Khaleej on Wednesday saw their gap at the summit reduced to five points, giving Al Hilal an opportunity to close the gap. The Blue Wave have performed below expectations over the last few weeks but are unbeaten in 11 home league games this term, winning 10.

Al Ahli, for their part, have won their last three games but are winless in eight head-to-head games. Hence, expect the hosts to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Al Hilal 2-1 Al Ahli

Al Hilal vs Al Ahli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

