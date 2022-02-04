Al-Hilal vs Al Jazira prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 FIFA Club World Cup

Al-Hilal will be making just their second appearance at the FIFA Club World Cup as they take on Al Jazira in the second round fixture on Sunday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

Al Jazira, winners of the 2020-21 UAE Pro League, secured a place in the second round after defeating AS Pirae 4-1 in the first round on Thursday. Al-Hilal secured a place in the second round after lifting their fourth AFC Champions League title in November.

The winner of the game will take on UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea in the second semi-final of the competition on Wednesday.

Al-Hilal vs Al Jazira Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off on four occasions so far, with all of the meetings coming in the AFC Champions League. The Saudi club have been the better side in this fixture, recording three wins while one game has ended in a draw.

They last crossed paths in the group stage fixture of the 2016 edition of the AFC Champions League at the King Fahd International Stadium, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Al Jazira form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Al-Hilal vs Al Jazira Team News

Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal have announced a 26-man squad for their Club World Cup campaign. There are no injury concerns for the team at the moment and all players on international duty have returned to the club.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Jazira

The Abu Dhabi-based club named a 23-man squad for the competition which did not include Khalfan Mubarak, who has been sidelined with a hamstring problem. Players who have returned from international duty are expected to start here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al-Hilal vs Al Jazira Predicted XI

Al-Hilal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Abdullah Al-Mayouf (GK); Mohammed Al-Breik, Muteb Al-Mufarrij, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Mohamed Kanno, Musab Fahz Aljuwayr; Moussa Marega, Matheus Pereira, Andre Carrillo; Odion Ighalo

Al Jazira Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ali Khasif (GK); M'Hammed Rabii, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Miloš Kosanović, Abdulla Idrees; Thulani Serero, Mohammed Jamal; Abdoulay Diaby, João Victor, Zayed Al Ameri; Ahmed Al Attas

Al-Hilal vs Al Jazira Prediction

Al-Hilal are unbeaten in their last four Saudi Pro League games, having scored 11 goals in the same period. They have a solid squad and given their dominance against Al Jazira, they are expected to come out on top in what should be a highly entertaining game.

Prediction: Al-Hilal 3-2 Al Jazira.

Edited by Manas Mitul