Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2025 

Al Hilal and Al Riyadh will trade tackles in their opening game of the Saudi Professional League on Friday (August 29). The game will be played at Kingdom Arena.

The hosts have not been in competitive action since being knocked out by Fluminense 2-1 in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal in July. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Martinelli's 40th-minute strike. Marcos Leonardo equalized six minutes into the second half while Hercules scored the match-winner in the 70th minute.

Al Riyadh, meanwhile, were last in action when they wrapped up their league campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Al Ahli last season in May. Ivan Toney's 16th-minute penalty settled the contest. The loss saw them end the campaign in 11th spot with 28 points from 34 games. Al Hilal finished second.

The Blue Wave finalized preparations for the new season with a 3-2 victory over Mannheim in a friendly. Al Riyadh were thrashed 4-2 by Al Ahli.

Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Hilal are unbeaten in the last 24 head-to-head games, winning 15 games and drawing eight.

One of those draws came in the most recent clash between both sides when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in February 2025.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Riyadh have just lost one of their last seven away league games, winning four and drawing two.

Hilal are unbeaten in their last eight league games (five wins).

Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh Prediction

Riyadh won just one of their final 10 league games last season, losing seven games in this run. They carried this form over into pre-season, losing four of five (one draw).

Al Hilal stunned the world with a remarkable showing at the FIFA Club World Cup wherein they eliminated Manchester City. Their exploits since then have been overshadowed by controversies in the Saudi Super Cup. They will begin their quest to reclaim the league title in a game they are expected to win.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Back the hosts to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Hilal 4-0 Al Riyadh

Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Al Hilal/Al Hilal

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More