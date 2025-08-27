Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2025 

Al Hilal and Al Riyadh will trade tackles in their opening game of the Saudi Professional League on Friday (August 29). The game will be played at Kingdom Arena.
The hosts have not been in competitive action since being knocked out by Fluminense 2-1 in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinal in July. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Martinelli's 40th-minute strike. Marcos Leonardo equalized six minutes into the second half while Hercules scored the match-winner in the 70th minute.
Al Riyadh, meanwhile, were last in action when they wrapped up their league campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Al Ahli last season in May. Ivan Toney's 16th-minute penalty settled the contest. The loss saw them end the campaign in 11th spot with 28 points from 34 games. Al Hilal finished second.
The Blue Wave finalized preparations for the new season with a 3-2 victory over Mannheim in a friendly. Al Riyadh were thrashed 4-2 by Al Ahli.
Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Al Hilal are unbeaten in the last 24 head-to-head games, winning 15 games and drawing eight.
- One of those draws came in the most recent clash between both sides when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw in February 2025.
- Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Riyadh have just lost one of their last seven away league games, winning four and drawing two.
- Hilal are unbeaten in their last eight league games (five wins).
Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh Prediction
Riyadh won just one of their final 10 league games last season, losing seven games in this run. They carried this form over into pre-season, losing four of five (one draw).
Al Hilal stunned the world with a remarkable showing at the FIFA Club World Cup wherein they eliminated Manchester City. Their exploits since then have been overshadowed by controversies in the Saudi Super Cup. They will begin their quest to reclaim the league title in a game they are expected to win.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Back the hosts to claim a comfortable win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Al Hilal 4-0 Al Riyadh
Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Al Hilal/Al Hilal