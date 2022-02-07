Al Hilal vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA Club World Cup 2021

Al Hilal and Chelsea lock horns in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup 2021 at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday.

The Royal Club thrashed local team Al Jazira 6-1 in the last round in a ruthless display, sending their European counterparts a big warning.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are the favorites to win the match but are riddled with key injuries at the moment, especially in defense.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel may not be present in the dugout as he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The Blues last played in the competition in 2012 but lost in the final to Brazilian side Corinthians. They'll be hoping to lift their first title in the competition.

Al Hilal vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

This will be the first official encounter between the sides in history.

Al Hilal Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Chelsea Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Al Hilal vs Chelsea Team News

Al Hilal

Leonardo Jardim's side have a clean bill of health going into Wednesday's clash.

Following their emphatic victory over Al Jazira in the previous round, the former Monaco coach might decide to play the same starting XI.

With an envious attacking arsenal featuring former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, Moussa Marega, Matheus Pereira and Saudi international Salem Al-Dawsari, Chelsea can expect a tough match.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea Breaking: Reece James has travelled to Abu Dhabi as part of the #Chelsea squad ahead of the Club World Cup. Breaking: Reece James has travelled to Abu Dhabi as part of the #Chelsea squad ahead of the Club World Cup.

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell has been ruled out for the rest of the season with injury and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also misses out.

Reece James has been included in the squad but his participation in the semi-finals is a major doubt.

Mason Mount, who hobbled off with an injury in their last game, is also unlikely to play a part here.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is set to join up with the squad after winning the Africa Cup of Nations, but he's unlikely to be thrown into the deep end.

Tuchel hasn't traveled with the squad owing to COVID-19.

Injured: Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Al Hilal vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Al Hilal (4-2-3-1): Abdullah Al-Mayouf; Saud Abdulhamid, Jang Hyun-soo, Ali Al Bulaihi, Yasser Al-Shahrani; Mohamed Kanno, Gustavo Cuéllar; Moussa Marega, Matheus Pereira, Salem Al-Dawsari; Odion Ighalo.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Malang Sarr; Mason Mount, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic; Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Al Hilal vs Chelsea Prediction

Al Hilal are a dangerous side and will look to pounce on Chelsea's defensive crisis right now.

However, with all the talent and experience in their squad, we're betting on the European champions to prevail narrowly.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Al Hilal 1-2 Chelsea

Edited by Peter P