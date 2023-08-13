The Saudi Pro League kicks off with its first round of matches this week as Al Ittifaq lock horns with an impressive Al Nassr side in an important encounter at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on Monday.

Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr Preview

Al Ittifaq finished in seventh place in the Saudi Pro League standings last season and have consistently punched above their weight over the past year. The hosts eased past Rabotnicki by a comfortable 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Al Nassr, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the last season and have not been at their best last season. The away side edged Al Hilal to an impressive 2-1 victory in the Arab Club Champions Cup final last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Nassr have an impressive recent record against Al Ittifaq and have won 13 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Al Ittifaq's seven victories.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a total of 14 goals in his 16 appearances for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League - only Anderson Talisca was more prolific than the Portuguese legend in the competition.

Al Nassr have managed to win only four of their last 10 matches in all competitions, with both these victories coming in the Arab Club Champions Cup over the past week.

Cristiano Ronaldo has found the back of the net in each of his last five matches in the Arab Club Champions Cup and will look to add to his goal tally this week.

Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Nassr have come into their own in the Arab Club Champions Cup and pulled off a brilliant comeback in the final last week. Cristiano Ronaldo has stepped up to the plate for his side and will look to be at his lethal best on Monday.

Al Ittifaq can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this year. Al Nassr are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Al Ittifaq 1-3 Al Nassr

Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Al Nassr to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score - Yes