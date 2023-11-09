Al Ittihad vs Al Abha Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10th 2023 

Al Ittihad and Al Abha will trade tackles in a Saudi Professional League matchday 13 fixture on Friday (November 10th).

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Al Quwa Al Jawiya in the AFC Champions League on Monday. Ali Jasim and Mohannad Abdulraheem scored in either half to help the Iraqi outfit claim maximum points.

Al Ittihad also suffered defeat in their last league game, falling to a 1-0 loss away to Al Shabab.

Al Abha, meanwhile, saw off Al Akhdoud with a 3-2 comeback home win. They took the lead through Grzegorz Krychowiak's 20th-minute strike but fumbled their lead to go into the break with a 2-1 deficit. Solomon Kvirkvelia put through his own net in the 59th while Karl Toko Ekambi scored the match-winner ten minutes later.

The win saw Abha climb to 12th spot in the league with 13 points to show for their efforts in 12 games. Al Ittihad sit in sixth spot on 21 points.

Al Ittihad vs Al Abha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ittihad have won 10 and lost three of the 13 games they have played against Al Abha.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Ittihad claimed a 4-0 home win.

Abha's last five games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals and also seen both sides score.

Al Ittihad have won each of the last five head-to-head games.

Four of Ittihad's last five competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Ten of the last 11 head-to-head games including each of the last five have produced three goals or more.

Al Ittihad vs Al Abha Prediction

Al Ittihad's title defense has not gone to the script so far, leading to the termination of Nuno Espirito Santo's contract as manager.

The Tigers are yet to announce a permanent replacement and Abha will view this as a perfect opportunity to end their five-game losing streak against the Jeddah outfit.

Despite their current struggles, Al Ittihad still have a plethora of proven performers who can turn things around. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 3-1 Al Abha

Al Ittihad vs Al Abha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ittihad to score over 1.5 goals