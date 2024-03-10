Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2024

Al Ittihad will entertain arch-rivals and last season's runners-up Al Hilal at King Abdullah Sports City in the second leg of the AFC Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The two sides met in Riyadh last week, and first-half goals from Aleksandar Mitrović and Salem Aldawsari helped Al Hilal register a 2-0 home win. Interestingly, this will be the third meeting between them in 12 days, with the visitors recording home wins in the two games thus far.

The hosts met Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, recording a 2-1 win, with Saad Muhammad Misfer Al Mosa scoring in the 45th minute and Talal Haji scoring the match-winner in the 83rd minute after Akhdoud equalized in the 63rd minute.

The visitors extended their winning run across all competitions to 27 games on Friday. Second-half goals from Rúben Neves, Michael, and Aleksandar Mitrović helped them record a comeback 3-1 away win over local rivals Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams contest the Saudi El Clasico and will meet for the 157th time in all competitions. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings, with a 69-51 lead in wins and 36 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against the hosts and have won their three meetings thus far this season.

Al Ittihad are on a four-game winning streak at home in all competitions, scoring two goals apiece in these games.

Al Hilal have enjoyed an unbeaten record in their travels this season. They have won their last 12 away games on the spin, keeping nine clean sheets.

Ittihad are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the Champions League, recording eight wins.

The visitors have suffered just one loss in their last 14 away games in the Champions League, recording 12 wins.

Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal Prediction

Nadi Al-Watan returned to winning ways after two back-to-back losses on Friday and will look to continue that form. They have won their last four home games in all competitions, scoring eight goals while conceding just three times. Nonetheless, they have just one win in their last 10 meetings against the capital club, which is cause for concern.

Abdullah Al-Mayouf, Hassan Kadesh, Zakaria Hawsawi, and Karim Benzema missed their league meeting against Al Akhdoud due to injuries, and their involvement in this match is doubtful. N'Golo Kanté was sent off in the first leg and will serve a suspension.

Al-Za'eem are on a 27-game winning streak across all competitions. They have scored three goals apiece in five of their seven games in 2024 and are expected to enjoy a prolific outing in this match. They have conceded just three goals in their last 12 away games. Salem Al Dawsari was rested in the league match against Al Riyadh due to a knee injury and faces a late fitness test.

Considering the current form of the visitors and their dominance in the fixture recently, Al Hilal should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 1-2 Al Hilal

Al Ittihad vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Hilal to to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score or assist any time - Yes