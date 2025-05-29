Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah Prediction and Betting Tips | May 30th 2025

The King Abdullah Sports City plays host to the 2024-25 Saudi King's Cup final as Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsia go head-to-head on Friday. Having stormed to the Pro League title, Laurent Blanc’s men will be looking to edge out the Knight of the East and complete an impressive domestic double.
Al-Ittihad wrapped a successful league campaign on a high as they secured a 1-0 victory over Damac courtesy of a second-half strike from Steven Bergwijn.
Blanc’s side won each of their last six league matches, scoring 16 goals and keeping two clean sheets - a run which saw them finish eight points clear at the top of the table.
Al-Ittihad now turn their focus to the King’s Cup, where they edged out Al-Jandal and Al-Hilal before claiming a narrow 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab in the semi-finals on April 1.
On the other hand, Al-Qadsiah’s four-game winning streak in the league came to an end in Monday’s season finale as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Al-Hilal at the Kingdom Arena.
Míchel’s men, who clinched fourth place in the league table, now turn their focus to the King’s Cup, where they kicked off their fairytale run to the final with a 2-1 victory over Al-Wehda on October 28.
This was followed by a dominant 3-0 win over Al-Taawoun in the quarter-finals before edging out Al-Raed 1-0 at the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium in the semis.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 16 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides, Al-Ittihad boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Al-Qadsiah have picked up just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.
- Al-Ittihad are unbeaten in their last five games against Michel’s men, picking up four wins and one draw since a 3-0 loss in September 2018.
- Al-Qadsiah have failed to win five of their last six away games, losing four and claiming one draw since February’s 3-2 victory over Al-Shabab.
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah Prediction
With the cup title on the line, we expect Al-Ittihad and Al-Qadsiah to go all out at the King Abdullah Sports City as they look to crown the campaign in style.
However, given the gulf in quality and depth between the two teams, we are backing Blanc’s men to come away with the desired result and complete the double.
Prediction: Al-Ittihad 3-1 Al-Qadsiah
Al-Ittihad vs Al-Qadsiah Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Al-Ittihad to win
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Al-Ittihad’s last seven games)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of Al-Ittihad’s last six games)