Al Ittihad vs Al Raed Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2025

Al Ittihad and Al Raed will battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 14 clash on Thursday (January 16th). The game will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from their 1-1 defeat away to Al Feiha on Saturday. An exciting second half saw Ittihad miss two penalties, with Karim Benzema missing from 12 yards out in the 57th minute - making it four misses from his last six penalties – while Houssem Aouar also fluffed his lines in the 88th minute. Fashion Sakala put Feiha ahead in the first minute of injury time but Fawaz Al Saqour equalized right away.

Al Raed, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Damac. Nicolae Stanciu broke the deadlock in the 44th minute while Farouk Chafai doubled the lead on the 90th-minute mark.

The loss left them in 12th spot in the table, having garnered 14 points from as many games. Ittihad are second on 37 points.

Al Ittihad vs Al Raed Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ittihad have 26 wins from the last 39 head-to-head games. Al Raed were victorious on five occasions while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in December 2023 when Raed claimed a 3-1 away win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Al Ittihad are unbeaten in their last 13 games across competitions (11 wins).

Raed have lost five of their last six league games (one win).

Al Ittihad’s last six competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Al Ittihad vs Al Raed Prediction

Al Ittihad were disappointingly held to a draw last time out and this slip-up saw them drop into second spot. They are level on points with table-toppers and defending champions Al Hilal and there is little margin for error.

Al Raed, for their part, hold just a two-point advantage over the relegation zone and their poor form will leave them looking nervously over their shoulders.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 3-0 Al Raed

Al Ittihad vs Al Raed Betting Tips

Tip 1 – Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2 – Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 – Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 – Highest scoring half: Second half

