Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Al Ittihad and Al Riyadh will battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League round 20 fixture on Sunday (February 18th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Navbahor Namangan in the first leg of their AFC Champions League round-of-16 clash on Thursday. They will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game came in a comfortable 3-0 away victory over Al Taee.

Al Riyadh, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming a 1-0 home win over Damac in December 2023. Andre Gray's 51st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The win saw them move to 15th spot in the table with 19 points from as many games. Al Ittihad are fifth with 31 points to show for their efforts in 19 games.

Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ittihad have 16 wins and one draw from the last 18 head-to-head games while Al Riyadh were victorious just once.

Their most recent clash came in August 2023 when Al Ittihad claimed a 4-0 away victory.

The last ten head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Al Ittihad's draw with Navbahor ended a sequence of ten consecutive games to witness three goals or more.

Four of Al Riyadh's last six league games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Al Riyadh have the second-worst defensive away record in the league with 25 goals conceded in nine games on their travels.

Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh Prediction

Al Ittihad's title defense has fallen far short of the standards expected and they find themselves 22 points behind league leaders Al Hilal. However, they are currently on a three-game unbeaten run across competitions, having lost the previous three on the bounce.

Al Riyadh, meanwhile, climbed out of the relegation zone with their victory last time out. However, they have just a one-point gap on the bottom three which does not give them much margin for error.

We are backing the home side to claim maximum points with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 4-1 Al Riyadh

Al Ittihad vs Al Riyadh Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Ittihad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Ittihad to score in both halves