Al Ittihad vs Al Taawoun Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2024 

Al Ittihad will welcome Al Taawoun to King Abdullah Sports City for a Saudi Professional League round 27 clash on Friday.

The home side will be looking to get back to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat away to Al Ahli on Monday. Firas Al-Braikan's 34th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Al Taawoun, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a thrilling 3-2 comeback away win over Al Taee a day later. Andrei Girotto's own goal and Marko Dugandzic's strike gave the hosts a two-goal lead by the half-hour mark.

Abdulmalik Al Shammari gave Taawoun a lifeline in first-half injury time while Joao Pedro drew the game level in the 73rd minute. Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi scored the match-winner in the 83rd minute.

The win helped the Wolves climb to fifth spot in the table where they are level on 46 points with Al Ittihad.

Al Ittihad vs Al Taawoun Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 30 occasions in the past. Al Ittihad have 15 wins to their name, Al Taawoun were victorious eight times while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Ten of the last 11 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Al Taawoun are unbeaten in their last six away leaue games (three wins).

Al Ittihad have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven home games.

Four of Al Taawoun's last five league games have been level at halftime.

Al Ittihad vs Al Taawoun Prediction

Goal difference is all that separates these two sides in the table. Al Ittihad have had a sub-par campaign so far, plagued by off-field issues and managerial changes. They find themselves out of the AFC Champions League spots and they fluffed their lines when presented the opportunity to climb to third in defeat to third-placed Al Ahli.

Al Taawoun are on course to match their fifth-placed finish last season. A win would take them above their hosts and within touching distance of the top three.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 1-1 Al Taawoun

Al Ittihad vs Al Taawoun Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals