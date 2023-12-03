Al Ittihad vs Sepahan Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th December 2023

Al Ittihad will play host to Sepahan at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Al Ittihad have booked their place in the round of 16 after racking up 12 points to top Group C. They have won four times and lost once. The Saudi Pro League defending champions were awarded a 3-0 win in the first leg. Sepahan abandoned the game in protest over the presence of a sculpture at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan.

Al-Numoo are aiming high in the continental competition following huge investments that saw the arrival of top players like Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho. Al Ittihad returned to the competition this year after missing out in the previous three editions for failing to obtain an AFC license due to financial issues.

Sepahan are second placed with ten points and stand a chance of progressing to the next round following the elimination of the other two teams. They could even topple Al Ittihad if they prevail in the upcoming clash, but such a possibility is highly unlikely. Sepahan will seek to finish as one of the best second-placed teams.

Yellow Storm will head into the clash on the back of four straight victories, scoring 14 goals against one conceded. The Iranian team finished third in the group stage last year and could not progress to the round of 16. Their last visit to Al Ittihad ended in a 4-0 defeat but they have succeeded once (1-0) at the King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

Al Ittihad vs Sepahan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Ittihad have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches against Sepahan.

Al Ittihad have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

Al Ittihad have won the title twice (2004, 2005) while Sepahan have been runners-up once.

Sepahan have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away matches.

Al Ittihad have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Sepahan have won four times and lost once.

Form Guide: Al Ittihad – W-W-D-W-L, Sepahan – W-W-W-W-L.

Al Ittihad vs Sepahan Prediction

Morocco international Abderrazak Hamdallah and Brazilian Romarinho have been outstanding for the hosts so far, scoring three and two goals respectively.

Rezaeian has netted thrice for Sepahan in the group stage while Mohammad Hosseinnejad and Issa Alekasir boast two goals each.

Al Ittihad are expected to come out on top based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Al Ittihad 3-1 Sepahan

Al Ittihad vs Sepahan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Ittihad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Ittihad to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sepahan to score - Yes