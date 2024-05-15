Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24 

Al Khaleej and Al Ittihad will battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League matchday 32 fixture on Thursday (May 16th). The hosts are fresh off a 2-1 defeat to Al Wehda at the same venue over the weekend.

Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo was the star of the show in that game, as he scored a brace for the visitors. His goals came either side of Mohamed Sherif to help Georgios Donis' side leave with all three points.

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 5-0 defeat at home to Al Ettifaq. Seko Fofana and Moussa Dembele scored to give the visitors a two-goal lead by the 31st minute while Karl Toko Ekambi scored a brace before halftime. The Cameroon international then completed his hat-trick 10 minutes into the second half.

The defeat left them in fifth spot, having garnered 50 points from 31 games. Al Khaleej are 11th on 36 points.

Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head

Al Ittihad have 12 wins and two draws in the last 15 head-to-head games while Al Khaleej were victorious only once. Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when Al Ittihad claimed a 4-2 win at home.

Al Khaleej form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Al Ittihad form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad Team News

Al Khaleej

There are no injury concerns for the hosts. Naif Masoud is suspended.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Naif Masoud

Al Ittihad

The visitors have a raft of injury concerns. Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud, Sultan Al-Farhan, Fabinho, Luiz Felipe, Karim Benzema, Hamed Al-Ghamdi, Madallah Al-Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Zakaria Hawsawii, Muhannad Shanqeeti and Abdullah Al-Mayouf have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud, Sultan Al-Farhan, Fabinho, Luiz Felipe, Karim Benzema, Hamed Al-Ghamdi, Madallah Al-Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Zakaria Hawsawii, Muhannad Shanqeeti, Abdullah Al-Mayouf

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad Predicted XI

Al Khaleej Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Sehic (GK); Pedro Rebocho, Lisandro Lopez, Mohammed Al Khabrani, Saeed Al Hamsal; Ivo Rodrigues, Woo-Young Jung, Abdulelah Saeed; Fawaz Al Terais, Mohamed Sherif, Khaled Narey

Al Ittihad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohammed Ak Mahasneh (GK); Turki Al Jaadi, Hassan Kadesh, Saad Al Mosa, Fawaz Al Saqour; Ahmed Al Ghamdi, N'Golo Kante, Faisal Al Ghamdi; Marwan Al Sahafi, Romarinho, Saleh Al Amri

Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Al Khaleej are winless in their last six games across competitions (four losses) and have lost the last three head-to-head games.

Al Ittihad, for their part, have lost their last four games on the bounce. They have had to deal with a raft of injuries, with over a dozen players currently on the treatment table. This has seen them lose ground in the race for continental qualification.

We are tipping the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Al Khaleej 1-1 Al Ittihad