Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024 

Al-Ittihad begin their 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season away to Al-Kholood at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah on Saturday. The People's Club will be looking to start on a bright note after flattering to deceive last time.

Despite a swathe of marquee signings such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho and Luiz Felipe, they could only manage a fifth-place finish in the Saudi top-flight last season.

Al-Ittihad won only 16 of their 34 games and mustered 54 points, finishing 11 points off the top three and missing out on a AFC Champions League spot.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was given the boot in November to arrest their slide but his replacement Marcelo Gallardo also came up short. Now, a new coach in town, former France manager Laurent Blanc, is tasked with guiding the side back into Champions League and challenging Al-Hilal for the league title too.

Trending

On the other hand, Al-Kholood are set to make their Saudi Pro League debut after gaining promotion from the First Division League. With 62 points in 34 games, the Pride of Ar Rass came third in the second-tier standings, earning them a place in the top division for the first time in their history.

Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the sides in history

Al-Ittihad and Al-Kholood met for the first time in June 2023 in the King's Cup, where the sides drew 1-1 before the former won 8-7 on penalties

Al-Kholood are just the 38th side to play in the Saudi Pro League

Al-Ittihad are looking to win the opening game of their top-flight season for the third year in a row, having beaten Al-Adalah (2022) and Al-Raed (2023) since their 1-0 to Al-Fayha in 2021

Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad Prediction

Al-Ittihad are the favorites here, given their quality and depth in squad. As much as Al-Kholood would like to upset the applecart on their Saudi Pro League debut, it seems like too much of an ask,. They will most likely face defeat in their debut match.

Prediction: Al-Kholood 0-2 Al-Ittihad

Al-Kholood vs Al-Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Ittihad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback