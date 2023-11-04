Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al Ittihad Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2023

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya will invite Al Ittihad to the Franso Hariri Stadium in the group stage of the AFC Champions League on Monday.

The home team suffered their first loss of the campaign in their previous outing, falling to a 1-0 away loss against Al Ittihad. It was a closely contested match and the Saudi team dug deep, with Abderrazak Hamdallah scoring an injury-time winner thanks to N'Golo Kanté's assist.

The hosts have recorded three wins on the trot since that defeat and beat Newroz 2-1 at home in the Iraqi League on Thursday. The visitors, meanwhile, have registered just one win in their three games since the win and fell to a 1-0 away loss in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al Ittihad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture last month. Ittihad recorded a 1-0 home win and Al-Quwa will look to avenge that loss in this match.

The home team have just one win in their six meetings against Saudi Arabian opponents, with that win coming away from home in the qualifying round against Al Wehda in 2021.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 games in all competitions, recording eight wins in that period.

Al Ittihad have a 100% record in the Champions League this season, keeping clean sheets in the three games thus far as well.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya have recorded just one win in their last 10 home games in the Champions League, with that win coming in the group stage last season.

The visitors have won three of their last four away games in the Champions League.

The visitors have won nine of their 12 away games in all competitions, suffering their first away loss on Friday.

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al Ittihad Prediction

Al-Soqoor have suffered just one loss this season and head into the match on a three-game winning run. They are unbeaten in their last three home games in the Champions League. Interestingly, they have just one win in their 13 home games in the competition, which is a cause for concern.

The Tigers have been a bit inconsistent recently, with two wins, defeats, and draws in their last six outings. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last five away games in all competitions and will hope for a positive display in this match.

They will play for the third time in six days, so fatigue will be a factor for Nuno Espírito Santo's men. Considering home advantage for Al-Quwa and Ittihad's hectic schedule in recent games, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya 1-1 Al Ittihad

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Al Ittihad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ali Jasim to score or assist any time - Yes