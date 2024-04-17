Al Shabab vs Al Abha Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2024

Al Shabab and Al Abha will battle for three points in a Saudi Pro League round 28 fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Al Tai last week.

Al Abha, meanwhile, saw off Al Fateh with a 2-1 home win. Grzegorz Krychowiak broke the deadlock in the sixth minute before Christian Tello equalized in the 54th minute. Krychowiak scored the match-winner three minutes later for his brace.

The victory left them in 15th spot in the table, having garnered 25 points from 27 games. Al Shabab are 11th with 32 points to show for their efforts in 27 games.

Al Shabab vs Al Abha Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 15 occasions in the past. Al Shabab have nine wins to their name, and two games ended in draws while Abha were victorious in four previous games.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2023 when Abha claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Al Shabab's last six home games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Abha's draw away to Al Riyadh last time out ended their run of seven successive defeats on their travels.

Four of Al Shabab's last six league games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Al Shabab vs Al Abha Prediction

Al Shabab have had a dismal campaign and find themselves in the lower reaches of the table rather than maintaining their status as the 'best of the rest' behind the Big four. They will be aiming to finish the season on a high by winning as many games as possible to climb up the table.

Abha sit just outside the relegation zone, with just one point separating them from the bottom three. George Timis' team are the league's worst away side, having garnered just two points from 13 games on their travels.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Al Shabab 3-1 Al Abha

Al Shabab vs Al Abha Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Shabab to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Shabab to score over 1.5 goals

