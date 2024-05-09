Al Shabab vs Al Ahli prediction, preview, team news and more | Saudi Pro League 2023-24

Al Shabab and Al Ahli will trade tackles in a Saudi Pro League round 31 fixture on Saturday. The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Al Raed at the same venue over the weekend.

Carlos Junior and Yannick Carrasco scored second-half goals to guide their side to all three points.

Al Ahli, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Al Hilal. They broke the deadlock through Firas Al-Buraikan on the half-hour mark. However, second-half goals from Aleksandr Mitrovic and Malcom helped the visitors leave with the win.

The loss left the Royals in third spot, having garnered 55 points from 33 games. Al Shabab are eighth on 41 points.

Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Head-to-Head

Al Ahli have 25 wins from the last 63 head-to-head games. Al Shabab were victorious on 22 occasions while 13 games ended in a draw. Their most recent clash came in November 2023 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Al Shabab form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Al Ahli form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Team News

Al Shabab

Seung-gyu Kim has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury since January 2024. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Seung-gyu Kim

Suspension: None

Al Ahli

Abdullah Otayf (cruciate ligament injury) and Gabri Veiga (ankle) are ruled out with injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Abdullah Otayf, Gabri Veiga

Suspension: None

Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Predicted XI

Al Shabab Predicted XI (3-4-3): Mustafa Malayekah (GK); Romain Saiss, Iago Santos, Nader Al Sharari; Moteb Al Harbi, Riyadh Sharahili, Musab Al Juwyr, Hamad Al Yani; Yannick Carrasco, Habib Diallo, Nawaf Al Saadi

Al Ahli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Edouard Mendy (GK); Abdullah Al Ammar, Abdulbasit Hindi, Merih Demiral, Ibanez; Franck Kessie, Ziyad Al Johani; Allan Saint-Maximin, Robert Firmino, Riyad Mahrez; Firas Al-Buraikan

Al Shabab vs Al Ahli Prediction

Al Shabab have won their last three games on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last five (four wins). They have little left to play for this season but have not lost any of the last eight head-to-head games.

Al Ahli, for their part, have a two-point advantage in the race for the top three and qualification to the AFC Champions League. They will aim for maximum points to keep fourth-placed Al Taawon at bay.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Al Shabab 1-1 Al Ahli