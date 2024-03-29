Al Shabab will welcome Al Hilal to the Al Shabab Club Stadium for a Saudi Professional League matchday 25 clash on Saturday (March 30th).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 3-0 away win over Al Hazem before the international break. They went ahead through Bruno Viana's 34th-minute own goal while Habib Diallo and Abdullah Radif added second half goals.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a hard-fought 2-1 home win over Damac. All three goals came in the second half, with Salem Al Dawsari putting the hosts ahead in the 79th minute while Domagoj Antolic drew the game level seven minutes later.

Dhari Al-Anazi was sent off for the visitors in the 88th minute and Michael scored the match-winner in injury time.

The win saw the Blue Wave remain at the summit of the standings, having garmered 68 points from 24 games. Al Shabab are 10th with 28 points to their name.

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Al Hilal claimed a routine 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Five of Al Shabab's last seven league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Al Hilal have scored at least two goals in their last 24 games in all competitions.

Five of Al Shabab's last six league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Al Hilal are unbeaten in 37 games played in all competitions this season, winning 35 games in this sequence, including the last 29 on the bounce.

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal Prediction

Al Shabab have won just one of their last seven home games, losing five matches in this sequence, including the last three on the bounce. Chances of them getting back to winning ways are slim at best.

Al Hilal are by far the most dominant side, not just in Saudi Arabia, but on the entire continent and beyond. Jorge Jesus has forged a winning machine who have forgotten how to lose.

We are backing the visitors to claim a multi-goal victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Al Shabab 0-3 Al Hilal

Al Shabab vs Al Hilal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Hilal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Al Hilal to win and over 1.5 goals