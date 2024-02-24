Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2024

Al Shabab will invite local rivals Al Nassr to the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday.

The hosts resumed their league campaign following the winter break with a 1-0 away win over Damak last week. New signing Ivan Rakitić scored on his debut, as his 82nd-minute strike helped them to their sixth win of the league campaign. They climbed to 10th place in the league standings with that win.

The visitors played Al Fateh in their first league game back from the winter break last week. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Otavio helped them register a 2-1 home win. It was their fifth consecutive win in the league.

They recorded a 2-0 home win over Al Fayha in the second leg of the AFC Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday, booking their place in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win on aggregate. Ronaldo and Otavio were on the scoresheet again.

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Riyadh-based teams have locked horns 61 times in all competitions since 1992. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 24-22 lead in wins and 15 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts, recording four wins.

They last met in the King's Cup quarterfinals in December, with Al Nassr recording a 5-2 away win. They recorded a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture in August.

Al Shabab have registered 1-0 wins in their last two league games. Their last five league games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets to their name.

The visitors are winless in their last three away league meetings against the hosts, suffering two losses and also failing to score twice.

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Prediction

Al Leith have lost just one of their last five league outings, recording two wins on the spin, and will look to continue that form in this match. They have been in good form at home, with four wins while keeping as many clean sheets in their last six games. They are winless in their last five meetings against the visitors, conceding at least thrice in four games in that period, and might struggle here.

Al-Alami have been in good form recently and have kept two clean sheets in their three games in 2024. They have scored at least thrice in seven of their last nine away games in the Saudi Pro League and will look to continue their goal-scoring form in this match.

The 37-year-old goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah performed well in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday and will look to build on that form as he will be the first-choice goalkeeper for the match again.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form recently, recording two wins and keeping clean sheets in these wins. However, considering the visitors' current form and goalscoring record in away games in the league, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Al Shabab 1-2 Al Nassr

Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Al Nassr to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cristiano Ronaldo to score or assist any time - Yes