Al Shabab vs Al Raed Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Al Shabab will welcome Al Raed to Riyadh for a Saudi Pro League matchday 30 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game off a 3-1 away win over Al Ittihad last week. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Habib Diallo and Carlos Junior scoring either side of Abderrazak Hamdallah to give Al Shabab a 2-1 lead by the 82nd minute. Musab Al Juwayr made sure of the result in the 10th minute of injury time.

Al Raed, meanwhile, share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Al Ettifaq. Karim El Berkaoui put them ahead in the 10th minute, while Moussa Dembele drew the game level in the 71st minute. Haroune Camara stepped off the bench to give the visitors the lead in the second minute of injury time but Mathias Normann drew the game level deep into injury time.

The draw left them in 13th spot, having garnered 31 points from 29 games. Al Shabab are ninth with 38 points to their name.

Al Shabab vs Al Raed Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Shabab have 16 wins from the last 38 head-to-head games. Al Raed have 10 wins to their name while 12 games have ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2023 when Al Raed claimed a 2-1 home win.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Al Raed's last six away games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Al Shabab's last five home games have produced three goals or more.

Al Raed's last seven games have produced an average of 11.1 corner kicks.

Al Shabab vs Al Raed Prediction

Al Shabab do not have much left to play for in the season. They are currently on a four-game unbeaten run (three wins) and will be keen to keep this run going.

Al Raed, for their part, are not entirely safe from relegation concerns as they have just a five-point buffer over the bottom three. They won the reverse fixture on home turf and will be aiming to win consecutive head-to-head games for the first time since 2020.

Games involving these two sides tend to be high-scoring and this trend could continue in a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Al Shabab 3-2 Al Raed

Al Shabab vs Al Raed Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Al Shabab to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks