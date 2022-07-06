Alashkert vs Hamrun Spartans prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers 2022–23

Alashkert will host Hamrun Spartans at the Alashkert Stadium in the UEFA Europa Conference League first qualifying round on Thursday.

Alashkert FC wrapped up a brilliant campaign in the Armenian Premier League last season, finishing third. They reached the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2020-21 – their best performance so far in the competition.

They will look to get past that stage this time around. Edging the challenge of Hamrun Spartans from Malta is a must to reach the next phase - the second qualifying round.

Hamrun Spartans’ push to defend their 2020-21 Maltese Premier League title ended in a third-place finish last season. It was not a bad campaign for Tas-Sikkina as that result paved the way for a UEFA Europa Conference League qualification.

It will be their debut in the competition as opposed to Alashkert, who have played in all three levels of UEFA competition.

Alashkert FC will look to surmount the first qualifying round hurdle and leap to the next stage, but Hamrun Spartans are ambitious as well.

Alashkert vs Hamrun Spartans Head-to-Head

Both teams will be facing off against each other for the first time.

Alashkert form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W

Hamrun Spartans form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Alashkert vs Hamrun Spartans Team News

Alashkert

The Yellows have been bolstered by eight arrivals since the opening of the summer transfer window. Ghanaian defender Annan Mensah, midfielders Benik Hovhannisyan, Sargis Shahinyan, Rumyan Hovsepyan and Tiago Galvao are among the newcomers. Attackers Fabio Burbano, Bladimir Diaz and Sargis Metoyan have joined the team’s frontline.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hamrun Spartans

Midfielder Matthew Guillaumier returned from a loan spell while two defenders, three midfielders and two attackers were recruited.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Alashkert vs Hamrun Spartans Predicted Xls

Alashkert (3-5-1): Ognjen Cancarevic (GK), Taron Voskanyan, James, Tiago Cameta, Wangu Gome, Artak Grigoryan, Sargis Shahinyan, Artak Yedigaryan, David Khurtsidze, Fabio Burbano, Aleksandr Karapetyan

Hamrun Spartans (4-4-2): Henry Bonello (GK), Nikolai Micallef, Karl Micallef, Vinicius, Predrag Djorjevic, Ognjen Bjelicic, Matthew Guillaumier, Emerson, Luke Gambin, Juan Corbalan, Dodo

Alashkert vs Hamrun Spartans Prediction

The first qualifying round will be played home and away, with room to make up for a bad result. Alashkert will look to exploit all the advantages at their disposal in favor of a robust lead ahead of the second leg. Hamrun Spartans’ task will be to limit the damage in Yerevan to avoid hampering their chances of victory in the return leg. Any major blunder in the first leg could affect the outcome of the second.

Alashkert have a stronger team and play in a more competitive league. They seem more prepared to tackle continental assignments and should win this match.

Prediction: Alashkert 2-0 Hamrun Spartans

