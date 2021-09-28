Alashkert vs HJK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Alashkert and HJK will battle for three points in Group A of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 2-1 victory over BKMA Yerevan in the Armenian Premier League on Monday. Ismael Fofana and David Khurtsidze scored in either half to give their side all three points.

HJK fell to a 1-0 defeat to rivals Inter Turku in the Finnish Veikkausliga on Sunday. Petteri Forsell scored the match-winner from the penalty spot in the 69th minute.

The two sides are looking to register their first points in Group A, having each fallen to defeat in their opening game two weeks ago. Maccabi Tel Aviv and LASK Linz are the two other teams that make up the group.

Alashkert vs HJK Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and another defeat for either side could be detrimental to their chances of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

The hosts have rebounded with two consecutive victories after going seven games without a win. HJK are on a four-game winless run in all competitions.

Alashkert form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

HJK frm guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Alashkert vs HJK Team News

Alashkert

There are no known injury or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

HJK

Japanese midfielder Atomu Tanaka is a doubt for the trip to Finland. Defenders Markus Halsti and Daniel O'Shaughnessy are still recovering from their respective injuries while Jakob Tannander will be out for a long time following a surgery.

Injuries: Markus Halsti, Daniel O'Shaughnessy, Jakob Tannander

Doubtful: Atomu Tanaka

Suspension: None

Alashkert vs HJK Predicted XI

Alashkert Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Ognjen Cancarevic (GK); Dejan Boljevic, Taron Voskanyan, Vladislav Kryuchkov, Didier Kadio; Branko Mihajlovic,Wangu Gome, Artak Grigoryan; David Khurtsidze, James, Jose Embalo

HJK Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Keto (GK); Luis Murillo, Miro Tenho, Valtteri Moren, Matti Peltola; Sebastian Dahlstrom, Filip Valencic, Santari Vaananen; Casper Terho, Roope Riski, Riku Riski

Alashkert vs HJK Prediction

HJK have not been in the best of form in recent weeks and this goes in contrast to Alashkert who are hitting top gear at the right moment.

The two sides have relatively limited attack and compact defenses and are likely to cancel each other out in Armenia. However, the visitors' poor form means that confidence is running low in their squad. We are tipping Alashkert to secure victory by a narrow margin in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Alashkert 1-0 HJK

Edited by Shardul Sant