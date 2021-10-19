Alashkert vs LASK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Alashkert host LASK at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yeveran on Tuesday in the UEFA Europa Conference League, searching for their first point of the campaign.

The Armenian outfit have lost both their games heavily so far. They were routed 4-1 by Maccabi Tel Aviv in their opening game before a 4-2 loss at the hands of HJK.

With a poor goal difference and not a single point accumulated, the Yellows are rock-bottom in Group A.

Although not mathematically out of the race for a place in the knockout stages, another setback this week would surely be a mortal blow to their chances.

LASK, meanwhile, are sitting pretty in second place with four points in two games.

Die Laskler started their campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Finnish side HJK in Helsinki, before being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Eden Shamir scored in the 88th minute for the visitors to force a share of the spoils. Had it not been for that last-minute goal, LASK could've been on two wins from two right now.

Alashkert vs LASK Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever clash between the sides.

Alashkert Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

LASK Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-L

Alashkert vs LASK Team News

Alashkert

The Armenian side are free from injury concerns. However, Artak Grigoryan has been suspended from the clash for getting sent off in the loss to HJK in their previous European game.

Injured: None

Suspended: Artak Grigoryan

Unavailable: None

LASK

Head coach Andreas Wieland also has a fully-fit squad to choose from and could go with the same lineup that held group favorites Maccabi Tel Aviv to a draw.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Alashkert vs LASK Predicted XI

Alashkert (4-4-1-1): David Yurchenko; Tiago Cametá, Didier Kadio, Taron Voskanyan, Dejan Boljevic; Aghvan Papikyan, Artak Yedigaryan, David Khurtsidze, James; Wangu Gome; Rumyan Hovsepyan.

LASK (3-4-3): Alexander Schlager; Yannis Letard, Dario Maresic, Petar Filipovic; Marvin Potzmann, James Holland, Peter Michorl, Rene Renner; Sascha Horvath, Alexander Schmidt, Thomas Goiginger.

Alashkert vs LASK Prediction

Alashkert have turned out to be the weakest side in Group A and have lost both their games so far in resounding fashion.

LASK, who are competing for a place in the knockout stages, have a better squad to bank upon and should cruise towards another three points.

Prediction: Alashkert 0-2 LASK

