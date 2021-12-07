Alashkert vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa Conference League 2021-22

Alashkert host Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan on Thursday in their final group match of the Europa Conference League.

The Yellows are currently last in Group A without a single point, having lost all their games so far.

However, the side will be hoping to put a point on the board before pulling down the curtains on their European campaign.

Tel Aviv, meanwhile, are second with 10 points, and have qualified for the preliminary knockout round.

A 1-0 loss to group leaders LASK in their last game ended their hopes of reaching the last-16 stage directly, with the Austrian side in a superior position based on head-to-head.

The Israeli team are now through to the knockout round playoffs draw but will first hope to finish the group stages on a high.

Alashkert vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-To-Head

The September reverse between the sides was their first-ever clash in Europe.

Maccabi Tel Aviv secured a 4-1 victory on home soil.

Alashkert Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Maccabi Tel Aviv Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-W

Alashkert vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Team News

Alashkert

David Yurchenko underwent knee surgery at the start of the month and has been ruled out until February 2022.

The goalkeeper is the only notable absentee for the home side.

Injured: David Yurchenko

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Maor Kandil is a long-term absentee with a groin injury while Shahar Piven has a fracture.

Daniel Tanenbaum and Dan Glazer returned from their respective back and knee injuries respectively at the weekend and will likely feature on Thursday.

Injured: Maor Kandil, Shahar Piven

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Alashkert vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XI

Alashkert (4-2-3-1): Ognjen Čančarević; Yevgeni Yatchenko, Vladislav Kryuchkov, Taron Voskanyan, Dejan Boljević; Rumyan Hovsepyan, Artak Grigoryan; Marko Milinković, David Khurtsidze, Nixon; Ismaël Béko Fofana.

Maccabi Tel Aviv (4-3-3): Daniel Peretz; André Geraldes, Idan Nachmias, Luis Hernández, Ofir Davidzada; Dan Biton, Sheran Yeini, Dan Glazer; Brandley Kuwas, Stipe Perica, Tal Ben Haim.

Alashkert vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Alashkert are hoping to avoid the ignominy of becoming one of the first sides in the competition's history to lose all their group matches.

However, Tel Aviv have been impressive in the group, demonstrating a fearsome attacking brand of football.

The home side do not have the capacity to hold them off and we're predicting a win for the visitors.

Prediction: Alashkert 1-2 Maccabi Tel Aviv

