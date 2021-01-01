Alaves vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Alaves are set to play host to Atletico Madrid at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Sunday in their next La Liga game.

Alaves come into this encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw against 10-man Osasuna on Thursday at the Estadio El Sadar.

Osasuna, who had veteran goalkeeper Ruben Martinez sent off early in the first half, went ahead when midfielder Roberto Torres scored in the second half.

However, former Arsenal and West Ham United attacker Lucas Perez scored a penalty for Alaves to ensure the game ended as a draw.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, beat Getafe 1-0 on Wednesday at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. A first-half goal from Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez was enough to secure victory for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

In eight previous encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in June last year in La Liga, with Atletico Madrid beating Alaves 2-1.

Second-half goals from midfielder Saul and striker Diego Costa secured the victory for Atletico Madrid. Former Stoke City and Newcastle United striker Joselu scored the consolation goal for Alaves.

Alaves form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-W-D

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-W-W

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Alaves

Alaves manager Pablo Machin will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Pere Pons and Brazilian centre-back Rodrigo Ely, who are both injured. Midfielder Tomas Pina is suspended.

Injured: Pere Pons, Rodrigo Ely

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tomas Pina

Atletico Madrid

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be without English right-back Kieran Trippier, who has been suspended from football for 10 weeks for betting violations. Mexico international Hector Herrera and Croatian goalkeeper Ivo Grbic are both out. Centre-back Stefan Savic is suspended.

Injured: Ivo Grbic, Hector Herrera

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco, Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Tachi, Ruben Duarte, Edgar Mendez, Jota, Manu Garcia, Luis Rioja, Joselu, Lucas Perez

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak, Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Angel Correa, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Alaves sit 13th in the league table, but are only three points behind 18th-placed Real Valladolid. The likes of Lucas Perez and Joselu are key players in attack, and much will be expected from them.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, sit on top of the league table. Diego Simeone's side have been in good form this season, but the absence of right-back Kieran Trippier could prove to be problematic.

Luis Suarez and Joao Felix have led the line well, while the likes of Yannick Ferreira Carrasco and Marcos Llorente have contributed significantly.

Atletico Madrid will be the favorites to win this game, and should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Alaves 0-1 Atletico Madrid

