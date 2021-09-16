Alaves vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Alaves host Osasuna at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday in La Liga, looking for their first win of the season.

With a defeat in each of their opening three games, El Glorioso are languishing at the bottom of the standings without a single point. Getafe is the only team beside them with such a dubious distinction.

Heavy defeats to Real Madrid and Valencia were interspersed with a 1-0 loss to newly promoted Mallorca on home soil, whilst scoring only once in the process, also the joint-lowest.

Osasuna, meanwhile, have stuttered for consistency. They were held to back-to-back goalless stalemates by Espanyol and Celta Vigo, before winning against Cadiz.

But then Valencia brought them back to earth with a 4-1 drubbing in their last game.

Alaves vs Osasuna Head-To-Head

There have been 21 clashes between the sides before and the spoils are closely shared, with Osasuna narrowly edging ahead of Alaves with 10 wins to eight.

However, the Basque Country side haven't beaten their Pamplona rivals since a 1-0 victory in October 2016.

Alaves Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L

Osasuna Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D

Alaves vs Osasuna Team News

Alaves

Ponz Riera Pere and Javier Lopez Carballo are both out injured and will hence miss the weekend's clash.

With just one goal in three games, the Babazorros are in desperate need of some attacking firepower.

Head coach Javier Calleja can only hope that his strike duo of Joselu and John Guidetti will find their attacking boots sooner rather than later.

Injured: Ponz Riera Pere, Javier Lopez Carballo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Osasuna

Enrique Barja is the only absentee for Los Rojillos as the winger is currently nursing an injury.

Injured: Enrique Barja

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Alaves vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Ximo Navarro, Matt Miazga, Florian Lejeune, Javi Lopez; Facundo Pellistri, Mamadou Loum, Tomas Pina, Manu Garcia; John Guidetti, Joselu.

Osasuna (4-1-4-1): Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Lucas Torro; Rober Ibanez, Jon Moncayola, Darko Brasanac, Ruben Garcia; Kike Garcia.

Alaves vs Osasuna Prediction

Neither side are in particularly good form at the moment. But Alaves have lost all their games this season thus far, looking absolutely listless in each of them too.

Osasuna aren't perfect either but certainly have enough in the tank to beat the Barazzorros.

Prediction: Alaves 1-2 Osasuna

