Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting tips | 16th April 2022

Alaves welcome Rayo Vallecano to the Mendizorrotza Stadium in La Liga action on Saturday.

Vallecano are the only side without a win in the Spanish top-flight in 2022 and avoided a loss for the second time in a row as they held Valencia to a 1-1 draw last week.

The hosts are the bottom-placed side in the division and suffered their fourth loss in a row as they conceded an injury-time goal against Osasuna.

When the two out-of-form sides lock horns on Saturday, we don't expect a lot of goals but both sides are expected to fight it out for a much-needed win.

Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two clubs have gone head-to-head 29 times across all competitions so far. The two sides have been evenly matched in this fixture, with the visiting side enjoying a narrow 13-12 lead in wins while just four games have ended in draws.

The hosts are yet to score a goal from open play in the league, while Rayo Vallecano have scored just one of their goals this season on the counter.

Despite having the 12th-best attacking record in the league with 32 goals, Vallecano have recorded the fourth-most shots on target (13.2) per game, only behind Real Madrid (17.2), Real Betis (14), and Barcelona (13.8).

Exactly half of the hosts' 24 league goals this season have come at home while only about a third of Los Franjirrojos' goals have come in their travels.

Alaves have lost 19 games at this stage of the competition for the first time in their history.

Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

El Glorioso have recorded four of their five wins at home but have just one win to their name in the league since November. Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, have just one win to their name in their travels and will be keen to break their 12-game winless streak.

The last seven meetings between the two sides have produced conclusive results with four wins for Vallecano and three games going the hosts' way. Given the poor form the two sides find themselves in, it is difficult to see either side securing a win here.

We predict the two sides will settle in for a low-scoring draw in this game.

Prediction: Alaves 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 1.5 - Over 1.5 Yellow cards

Tip 5: Alaves to concede first - Yes (The hosts have conceded first in five of their last seven league outings)

