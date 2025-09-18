Alaves vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Alaves and Sevilla square off at the Mendizorrotza Stadium on Saturday. Matías Almeyda’s men have failed to get the better of the hosts in their last six league meetings (3L, 3D) and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Alaves picked up another huge result in what has been a solid start to the new campaign as they secured a 1-0 victory over Athletic Club at the Estadio de San Mames last Saturday.

Eduardo Coudet’s side have gone unbeaten in three of their opening four matches, claiming two wins and holding out for a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on August 30.

Next up for Alaves is the challenge of an opposing side who have failed to win their last four encounters, losing three and claiming one draw since a 1-0 victory in the Copa del Rey back in January 2023.

Elsewhere, Sevilla needed an 85th-minute penalty from Peque Fernández to salvage a 2-2 draw against Elche at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium last weekend.

Before that, Almeyda’s men kicked off the season with consecutive defeats against Athletic Club and Getafe before claiming a 2-0 victory over Girona on August 30.

Sevilla have picked up four points from the first 12 available in the new La Liga campaign to sit 12th in the table, three points and five places behind Saturday’s hosts.

Alaves vs Sevilla Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides, Sevilla boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Alaves have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Alaves are unbeaten in their last six La Liga home games, picking up three wins and three draws since April’s 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid.

Sevilla have lost six of their most recent seven away matches in the league, with a 2-0 victory at Girona on August 30 being the exception.

Alaves vs Sevilla Prediction

The last six meetings between Alaves and Sevilla in the league have produced a combined 21 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest this weekend.

Sevilla fought back to snatch a point against Elche last time out and we predict they will hold out for another share of the spoils at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Prediction: Alaves 2-2 Sevilla

Alaves vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the last nine clashes between the two teams)

