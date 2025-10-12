Albania vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th October 2025

Jordan face off with Albania at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana on Tuesday for an international friendly as the side begin their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ranked 62nd in the world, the Chivalrous Ones scripted history by reaching the tournament for the first time following a successful qualifying campaign.

In the third round of the AFC qualifiers, Jordan finished second in Group B with 16 points from 10 games, earning a direct spot in next year's showpiece along with leaders South Korea.

Having finished as the runners-up in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, which was also their first time in the competition's finals, the Middle Eastern nation have clearly built upon that run, and now prepare for their most important outing ever.

Since wrapping up their qualifying campaign, Jamal Sellami's side have played in three international friendlies to mixed results. Following a goalless stalemate against Russia, Jordan won 3-0 against the Dominican Republic but lost 1-0 to Bolivia earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Albania are currently battling it out for the World Cup spot in the UEFA zone and come off the back of a slender 1-0 win over Serbia. Rey Manaj struck the only goal of the game in the added minutes of the opening stanza, which proved enough to earn them all three points.

With 11 points in total from six games, the Red and Blacks are currently second to England (15 points) in Group K and could be headed for the play-offs on this record.

Albania vs Jordan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Albania and Jordan have met just once before, back in October 2018 for a friendly game that ended 0-0.

Since losing 2-0 to England in their first game of 2025, Albania are unbeaten in their next six, winning four.

In 10 official games this year, Jordan have won just thrice: vs Palestine (3-1) and Oman (3-0) in World Cup qualifiers and vs Dominican Republic (3-0) in a friendly.

Jordan are ranked 62nd in the world, while Albania are 66th, based on the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Albania vs Jordan Prediction

Jordan will be aiming to return to winning ways after the loss to Bolivia, and with Albania distracted by World Cup qualifiers. But the Red and Blacks should be able to salvage at least a draw.

Prediction: Albania 1-1 Jordan

Albania vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

