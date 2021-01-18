Alcoyano vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21

Alcoyano are set to play host to Real Madrid at the Estadio El Collao on Wednesday in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

Alcoyano come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Hercules on Sunday in the Segunda Division B. Hercules are three points ahead of Alcoyano in the league table, and the result could prove to be crucial, with Hercules second and Alcoyano third.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Marcelino's Athletic Bilbao on Friday in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup.

A first-half brace from former Atletico Madrid attacker and Spain international Raul Garcia secured the win for Athletic Bilbao. Veteran French striker Karim Benzema scored the consolation goal for Los Blancos.

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid have beaten Alcoyano on both occasions.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2012 in the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid beat Alcoyano 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Spanish winger Jose Callejon and a goal from Argentine attacker Angel Di Maria.

Alcoyano form guide in the Segunda Division B: D-W-W-W-D

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-W-W

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Team News

Alcoyano

Alcoyano have no known injury issues, and manager Vicente Parras is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Madrid

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will be unable to call upon the services of young Brazilian winger Rodrygo, who is injured.

There are doubts over the availability of French centre-back Raphael Varane, captain Sergio Ramos and Spanish right-back Dani Carvajal.

Injured: Rodrygo, Dani Carvajal

Doubtful: Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal

Suspended: None

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Alcoyano Predicted XI (5-3-2): Jose Juan, Jordan Sanchez, Primi Ferriz, Raul Gonzalez, Angel Lopez, Ramon Lopez, Alberto Rubio, Jony Niguez, Juanan, Jona, Mourad El Ghezouani

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andriy Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, Nacho, Marcelo, Federico Valverde, Martin Odegaard, Isco, Marco Asensio, Mariano, Vinicius Junior

Alcoyano vs Real Madrid Prediction

Alcoyano are well and truly the underdogs, and not many will expect them to get a result against Real Madrid. They might have a small chance, given that Los Blancos have faltered recently.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, could hand a rest to some key players, including Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. The likes of Martin Odegaard, Vinicius Junior and Isco could all feature, and they will have a chance to stake their claim in the first XI.

Real Madrid are the heavy favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Alcoyano 0-3 Real Madrid

