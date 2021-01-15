5 midfielders Manchester United could sign to partner Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United sit at the top of the league table, three points ahead of arch-rivals Liverpool in second-place.

Much of their recent success has been down to the performances of Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The 26-year-old has been a game-changing signing, with his leadership, creativity and influence making him an immediate fan-favorite.

He is arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League right now, but his midfield partners have often been rotated. Paul Pogba, Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek have all played alongside him, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been unable to find the perfect midfield combination.

On that note, we look at five midfield partners who would be perfect for Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

#5 Kalvin Phillips, Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips in action for Leeds United

There is no love lost between Manchester United and Leeds United, but recent rumors seem to suggest that there might very well be some business conducted between the two clubs.

Manchester United winger Daniel James has been persistently linked with Leeds United, and the Red Devils could look to sign on one of Marcelo Bielsa's players in return. Kalvin Phillips has been a vital cog under the management of the Argentine and has been a fine player for the club.

A product of the Leeds United academy, Phillips has made 192 appearances in all competitions for the club and made his debut for the England national team last year.

The 25-year-old was linked with a move to Aston Villa when he was in the Championship, but a move never materialized. Phillips will be hard to prise away from Leeds and it remains to be seen if the Red Devils stump up the cash for him.

#4 Declan Rice, West Ham United

Declan Rice has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United

Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a return to Chelsea, but it would be a surprise if the Blues were the only big club having a look at him.

Rice spent eight years at the Chelsea academy before joining West Ham United in 2014. The midfielder has been a consistent presence for the Hammers since then and has made 129 appearances in all competitions, putting in impressive performances consistently in the past 12 months.

The 22-year-old is capable of playing as a center-back if needed and was an everpresent in the Premier League last season, featuring in all 38 Premier League games and winning the Hammer of the Year award for his contributions.

Manchester United have been linked with the England international, though it has been reported that Rice would prefer to return to Chelsea.

