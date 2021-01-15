5 players Manchester United should sell in the January transfer window

Manchester United sit at the top of the league table, three points ahead of arch-rivals Liverpool, who are second. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side find themselves involved in a title race, something very few people expected when the season started.

Crucial to their success has been Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who has arguably been the best midfielder in the league this season. Fernandes' performances show how important it is to get a signing right, especially during the tricky January transfer window.

There has been no denying that Solskjaer has let go of a lot of players since his arrival; Marouane Fellaini, Antonio Valencia, Ashley Young, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku have all moved on.

We look at:

5 players Manchester United should sell this January transfer window.

#5 Daniel James

Daniel James in action for Manchester United

Daniel James enjoyed a bright start to his Manchester United career, scoring on his competitive debut against Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

The 23-year old joined Manchester United from Championship club Swansea City in 2019 for £16 million, having nearly joined Leeds United a few months ago. The goal against Chelsea, followed by goals against Crystal Palace and Southampton seemed to suggest that Manchester United had signed potential star for the future.

West Brom are the latest club to be rumoured with approaching #mufc to loan Daniel James in the January transfer window. [daily star] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 28, 2020

However, it would be fair to say that his development has not gone according to plan. James made 46 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four goals. Despite constant minutes the Wales international has failed to cement his place in the squad, and the arrival of youngsters Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo is not a good sign.

Leeds United have again been linked with the winger, while there have been suggestions that he should go out on loan to get regular minutes again.

#4 Juan Mata

Juan Mata has been a fine player for the club

While Juan Mata joined Manchester United during the disastrous David Moyes spell, it would be fair to say that he has been a fine representative of the club.

Mata joined Manchester United from Premier League rivals Chelsea for £40 million in January 2014, making him then the club's record transfer buy. The Spain international has impressed during his spell at the club, with his creativity and technique key to many of Manchester United's successes in recent years.

The 32-year old has made 265 appearances in all competitions and scored 50 goals for Manchester United, but has found game-time limited since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There have been rumours that Turkish clubs are keeping an eye on the situation, while a return to former club Valencia has also been mooted.

#3 Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard is a product of the Manchester United academy

Jesse Lingard was a key player under the management of Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, but has barely featured for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer.

The England international, a product of the Manchester United academy, has always divided opinion. In 210 appearances in all competitions, Lingard has scored 33 goals, but has barely featured for the club this season.

OGC Nice have held talks with Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard's representatives over a possible loan move, according to Sky Sports. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 13, 2021

There have been some issues off-the-field for the player if rumours are to be believed, which could be a reason for his lack of appearances. This season, the 28-year old has not featured in the league, making all three of his appearances in cup competitions.

Inter Milan and Roma were linked back in the summer, while clubs like Sheffield United and Newcastle United are said to be interested in a deal to sign him.

