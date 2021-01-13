Liverpool's Fabinho admits Premier League leaders Manchester United are title contenders

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has admitted that Manchester United, who now lead the Premier League after a win over Burnley, are title contenders.

Manchester United are now three points ahead of Liverpool, who they now face this week in an exciting top-of-the-table clash.

Fabinho stated that while Liverpool were keen on beating Manchester United, their main focus was not on ousting their arch-rivals.

"They are definitely confident and enjoying a good momentum in the league. They are winning some games that perhaps they weren't last season, such as against Wolverhampton (1-0 last month). However, our focus isn't exclusively on Manchester United. The main thing is trying to play our football and winning games," Fabinho said.

Liverpool have not enjoyed the best form in the league lately. They are winless in their last three league games, having drawn two and lost one.

Jurgen Klopp's side romped to the league title last season but face a stronger field this season, with multiple sides in contention.

Fabinho, who has been a lynchpin for Liverpool since joining the club, stated that he expected four sides to fight for the title this season.

"(City) are very well trained and have been doing excellent seasons in the last three Premier League campaigns, so City are one of the contenders. United are another one (and) I have said before that Tottenham and Chelsea are strong and want to go all the way," Fabinho said.

Manchester City are seven points behind Manchester United and four points behind Liverpool, but have two games in hand.

Liverpool have suffered because of injuries to key personnel. They lost starting center-back partnership Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries earlier in the season. In-form attacker Diogo Jota also suffered an injury that has kept him out of action.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season in Bruno Fernandes. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Edinson Cavani have all chipped in as well.

